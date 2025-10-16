The wait is finally over! Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to officially unveil the highly anticipated trailer of Jatadhara on November 17 in Hyderabad. A supernatural fantasy thriller presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, the film is produced by Shivin Narang under the banner of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. ‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Pallo Latke’: Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma’s Dance Number Redefines Folk Fusion.

With its grand scale and breathtaking visuals, Jatadhara is already being touted as one of the most ambitious cinematic experiences of the year.

Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu, one of the finest performers of his generation, alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The film features an ensemble cast and promises an intense battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic destiny. ‘Jatadhara’: Is Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Inspired From Kerala’s Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple Legend? Find Out!

Drawing inspiration from Indian mythology, Jatadhara combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge visual effects and deep emotional undertones. The trailer launch by Mahesh Babu marks a major milestone ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

