Kamal Haasan, one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema, celebrates his 66th birthday today. He has worked in films across languages and in various genres, the superstar has won hearts with his brilliant acting skills. Born on November 7, 1954, in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan aka Ulaganayagan, started his career as a child artist with the film Kalathur Kannamma, released in 1960, for which he won the President’s Gold Medal. Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Five Hindi Movies Of This Brilliant Performer That Deserve A Watch On His Special Day.

Kamal Haasan is a recipient of four National Film Awards and many other prestigious awards. In 1984, he was awarded the Kalaimamani award, the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) in 2016. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the throwback pictures of Ulaganayagan and we are sure, it’ll make you smile. From family to work, a glimpse of the actor’s life through these pictures. Ahead Of Kamal Haasan's 66th Birthday, Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayLeader On Twitter! (View Posts).

Kamal Haasan With Shruti And Sarika

Familia

With His Lovely Daughters

Rare Photo Of Shruti With Her Father

Then TN CM J Jayalalithaa Presenting An Award To The Actor

The Charming Actor And A Fabulous Singer As Well

During A Star Cricket Match

The Multi-Talented Star

These are some of the rare seen pictures of Kamal Haasan in his earlier days. Today, is indeed going to be even more special as the title of his 232nd film would be announced. Here’s wishing the Ulaganayagan a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

