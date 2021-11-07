Kamal Haasan is one of the versatile actors of Indian Cinema. The National Award-winning actor is also an ace as a singer, songwriter and director. He has also bankrolled several films under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. The veteran actor’s contribution to cinema has been hailed by his contemporaries across Indian Cinema. Haasan, who has turned 67 on November 7, has won audiences hearts with his exemplary work over the years. Kamal Haasan Birthday: Did You Know 7 Films of Ulaganayagan Reperesented India At The Oscars, Highest By Any Actor?

Kamal Haasan aka Ulaganayagan has left movie buffs impressed not only with his impeccable acting skills, but even his melodious songs have ruled hearts. He has sung some beautiful melodies and they are loved even today. On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, let’s take a look at the five popular songs sung by him that aren’t to be missed.

“Ninaivo Oru Paravai”

Although Kamal Haasan’s playback singing career had started in 1975 with the film Andharangam, it was in 1978 that he was established as a soulful singer. He had crooned the song “Ninaivo Oru Paravai” from Sigappu Rojakkal, a Ilaiyaraaja music composition, which shot him to fame.

“Kanmani Anbodu”

This is another popular song crooned by Ulaganayagan, S Janaki and music composed by Ilaiyaraaja from the film Gunaa. This Tamil song is popular even today amongst his fans and all music lovers.

“Neela Vaanam”

Kamal Haasan has not only penned lyrics for the songs of the film Manmadan Ambu, but he along with Priya Himesh has lent his soulful voice too for some of the tracks and one of them was for the romantic number “Neela Vaanam”.

“Kaarirulae”

This track from Avam was sung by Kamal Haasan and its music was composed by Sundaramurthy KS. A peppy number with a rock set up to it, this song had become a huge hit especially amongst youth.

“Thenpandi Cheemayile”

Kamal Haasan and Ilaiyaraaja are one of the iconic combinations of Tamil Cinema and this was another evergreen song by the duo. It is a beautiful melody by the two from the 1987 film Nayakan.

These are some of the hit and melodious numbers sung Kamal Haasan that fans will always cherish. We wish Ulaganayagan a very happy and amazing birthday!

