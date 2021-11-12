Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony-starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the movie revolves around a day in top of the hill, where a constantly fighting married couple, Pavithran and Haripriya, registers for a fun stay. Having said that, as per the reviews, the Malayalam-language satirical comedy flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Review: Grace Antony Is the True Star of This Unusual Nivin Pauly Comedy That Doesn’t Always Deliver the Goods! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Kanakam Kamini Kalaham movie download, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham movie download in 720p HD, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Full Movie Download, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Tamilrockers, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Tamilrockers HD Download, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download Pagalworld, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download Openload, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download Tamilrockers, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download Movierulz, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Movie Download 720p, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Full Movie Download 480p, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Full Movie Download bolly4u, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film. Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham to Skip Theatrical Release; Will Have Its World Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Kanakam Kamini Kalaham Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every movie falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham sees Nivin Pauly as Pavithran and Grace Antony as Haripriya. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Vinay Forrt, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki, Joy Mathew, Vincy Aloshious and Sivadasan Kannur. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).