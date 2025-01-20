Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to play Mahadev in his Telugu debut with the film Kannappa and said that he is honoured to bring the epic tale to life. Akshay, who will play the role of Lord Shiva, took to Instagram, where he shared his first look. In the image, he is seen holding a trishul in one hand and a damru in the other. The poster has “Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva” and “The Supreme Lord Who Rules Over The Three Worlds Surrenders Himself to Pure Devotion.” written on it. The actor captioned the post: “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!” ‘Kannappa’: Makers of Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Film Unveil Striking Poster of Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva on His Birthday!.

Kannappa is a mythological film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The film also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal. The film will be released on April 25. Kannappa Teaser: Did You Spot Akshay Kumar and Prabhas in Glimpse From Vishnu Manchu's Fantasy Film? (Watch Video).

In 2023, the actor essayed the character of the messenger of Lord Shiva in the film OMG 2. The film was a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!. OMG 2 revolves around God-fearing Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose life goes upside down when his son is expelled from school over a supposedly "vulgar" act. A Messenger of Lord Shiva comes to his rescue and guidance. Kanti then drags to court all those who have wronged his son, even if that means facing his fiercest opponent, Kamini Maheshwari. Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sky Force.

