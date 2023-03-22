In good news for Kantara fans on Ugadi, which is the Kannada New Year, the makers on Wednesday officially announced the start of work on Kantara 2. The makers had previously announced the prequel for Kantara and now taking the journey ahead, they have started the work on the script. Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi. "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun." Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Film Highlights Environment Concerns, Wins Praise At Geneva’s Pathe Balexert Theatre.

View Hombale Films Tweet:

ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ… On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/JPmtE5vtx2 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 22, 2023

"We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates". Hombale Films' Kantara starring Rishab Shetty is one the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year. From bringing a story from the heartlands of India to garnering the love of audiences across quarters to making its mark on the global level, Kantara has created examples of success like never seen before. Kantara 2: Rumours of Urvashi Rautela Joining Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Are ‘Baseless and Untrue’.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

