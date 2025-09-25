Vineeth Sreenivasan’s action-thriller Karam released in theatres worldwide on September 25. While he previously delivered the gripping thriller Thira - which also marked the acting debut of his younger brother Dhyan Sreenivasan - this is his first full-fledged action film. ‘Karam’: Malayalam Director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Eagerly Awaited Film, Featuring Actor Noble Thomas in Lead, to Hit Screens on September 25.

Actor-producer Noble Babu Thomas not only plays the protagonist but also penned the screenplay. The supporting cast features Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Baburaj. Coming off back-to-back musical hits like Hridayam and Varshangalkku Sesham, Vineeth’s shift to a darker, more adrenaline-fuelled genre had audiences curious - but critics seem largely unimpressed.

What Critics are Saying About 'Karam'

Most reviews have been lukewarm, calling Karam a bland and forgettable action fare that fails to pack an emotional punch. Some have praised its slick production values, but many feel it suffers from shallow characterisation and uneven storytelling.

The Hindu says, "Such ill-fitting characters and scenes spread unevenly over the narrative makes one wonder whether the makers themselves were unsure of the tone and tenor they wanted for the movie. Celebrated football manager Ivan Vukomanović gets a role that only requires him to look intimidating, but the character hardly registers. The action scenes, without a gripping narrative to support, are passable. Karam is a staid, emotionally-hollow film on human trafficking that doesn’t even attempt to say anything new."

Indian Express says, "Despite Noble having the advantage of not being a star, which allowed him to explore the character more, his handling of Dev - both as a writer and actor - is unimpressive. Even in the few moments of elevation, he fails to bring strength to the character. His dialogue delivery, stripped of emotion despite the character’s apparent depth, often made me wonder if he mistook the shoot for a table read." ‘Bha Bha Bha’ Teaser: It’s Dileep vs Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in This Fun Action-Comedy Entertainer (Watch Video).

Lensmen Reviews says, "The setups are pretty obvious. There is a moment in the climax where we are shown how the hero came to know about the location. It is like we can see what they were trying to achieve, but unfortunately, the scene falls flat. Similarly, there are these obvious placements of lines that we can clearly see coming back at a later stage. Vineeth Sreenivasan himself has said that the story is your routine man-on-a-mission stuff. However, their attempt is to make the mission look interesting for the viewer. Unfortunately, the writing struggles to crack anything that is original other than Dolo 650, Rajini-Kamal, and Jaba Jaba."

Watch the Trailer of 'Karam':

Onmanorama says, "'Karam' feels like a film that had all the right ingredients but never quite came together. The performances are strong, the music and visuals add weight, and the subject matter is urgent and relevant. Yet the writing keeps pulling the film back, with convenient plotting, repetitive thrills, and humour that undercuts the seriousness of the story. Vineeth Sreenivasan deserves credit for once again stepping outside his usual space, but unlike 'Thira', Karam struggles to find its balance. It is a film that aims high, but the execution leaves you wishing it had been sharper and more focused."

With Karam, Vineeth Sreenivasan makes an ambitious leap into the action genre, but the result, it seems, is underwhelming. The film’s stylish presentation and strong supporting cast can’t mask its lack of emotional depth or narrative cohesion. For audiences expecting a taut, edge-of-the-seat thriller, Karam may leave them wanting more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).