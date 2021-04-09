Karnan released today with limited occupancies at the theatres. The reviews have started to come in and the critics seem bowled over by the two most important aspects of the film - Dhanush's performance and Mari Selvaraj's direction. Karnan is a story about two villages and their rivalry. It is also a tale of rising up against oppression. Critics are praising the way the director has sensitively treated the menace of the caste system in the film without being preachy or demeaning towards anybody. No wonder the director is getting so much love from the audience as well. Dhanush On Karnan’s Theatrical Release: Actor Thanks Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu For Thinking About Theatre Owners, Distributors And Exhibitors

There are reports that Karnan has already managed to get a good opening despite restrictions. The Tamil Nadu government had recapped the seating capacity at theatres recently due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Check out all the reactions from the critics. Karnan First Look: Dhanush’s Film To Release In Theatres On April 9! Actor Is Handcuffed And Wounded In This New Poster

A treat for good cinema lovers

A classic on its first day of release

Dhanush - The monster perfermer

Exciting in a lot of parts

Guts and deftness together

A symbol of great cinema

There were scares that Karnan might have to take the OTT route to release because of the restrictions and COVID-19 cases. When the release date got confirmed, Dhanush welcomed the news calling it a big relief for many.

