National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. The veteran actress Menaka, who mostly worked in Malayalam films, had bid adieu to the world of cinema post marriage. But in 2011, she returned to the industry with the film Living Together, directed by Fazil. Keerthy often shares pictures of her adorable family on Instagram. This time she has shared pictures of the celebration on the occasion of her parents’ wedding anniversary. Adipurush: Is Keerthy Suresh The Leading Lady In This Prabhas Starrer?

Keerthy Suresh captioned the post as, “Happy anniversary Amma and Acha!” One of the pictures of her parents is from the wedding day. Suresh Kumar and Menaka can be seen in the wedding attires. In other pics, Keerthy is seen giving her parents a slice of cake and celebrating the occasion. There are a few more pics of the actress along with her family members and we just cannot miss them. Also, you got to check out the wonderful throwback pics of Keerthy’s parents in which they are seen all smiles. These vintage pics of Suresh Kumar and Menaka are just too sweet to handle! Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh Answers the Million-Dollar Question, Confirms Signing Mahesh Babu's Next.

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Her Parents’ Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Aug 27, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

Throwback Pics Of Suresh Kumar And Menaka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on Nov 15, 2019 at 5:44am PST

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a few intriguing project in her kitty. It includes Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam), Miss India (Telugu), Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu), Annaatthe (Tamil) and Rang De (Telugu).

