Taking to her social media timelines, the popular singer, who is also hailed as the Nightingale of South India, wrote, "We lost a loving, genuine, and blessed soul today on Vaikunta Ekadasi. She was a very affectionate mother. I could feel her warmth when I visited her a few years ago. Deeply saddened by this great loss. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to the family. Pranams."

KS Chithra Pays Emotional Homage to Mohanlal’s Late Mother Shantakumari Amma

For the unaware, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Shantakumari Amma, passed away on Tuesday. She was 90 and had been bedridden for the past decade following age-related ailments.

Shantakumari Amma’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for Mohanlal, who was known to share an exceptionally close bond with his mother.

Despite his demanding professional commitments and frequent travel, the actor had consistently made time to be by her side, ensuring that her care and comfort were never compromised.

He and his family were in Kochi at the time of her passing.

Born into a traditional household, Shantakumari Amma largely remained away from the public eye even as her son rose to become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

Those close to the family recall her as a quiet yet strong presence, deeply rooted in values of simplicity and devotion, qualities that Mohanlal has often acknowledged as shaping his life.

Condolences continue to pour in from across the film fraternity and political circles soon after the news broke.

Several top stars including Tamil star Kamal Haasan, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar have condoled the demise of the mother of Mohanlal.

Kamal Haasan, in his condolence message, said, "Brother @MohanLal, only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan."

Shivaraj Kumar said, "Very sorry for your loss @Mohanlal sir. Nothing I say will ever be able to soften the pain of losing a mother. I’m sure she had a blessed life and will continue being your guiding star from the world above. You and your family will always be in my prayers." Mohanlal’s Mother Shantakumari Amma Passes Away at 90 in Kochi After Prolonged Illness.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi, in his condolence message, said, "My dear friend @Mohanlal, My heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother’s presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort, and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

