Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to superstar Mohanlal and his family following the demise of the actor's mother, Santhakumari, on Tuesday. Mohanlal’s Mother Shantakumari Amma Passes Away at 90 in Kochi After Prolonged Illness.

Taking to his X handle, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt message for Mohanlal, expressing his love and support for the actor.

View Kamal Haasan's Post:

Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 30, 2025

After the demise of Santhakumari, the fans of Mohanlal arrived at the actor's residence to pay their last respects to his mother.

Superstar Mammootty was also seen exiting the residence of Mohanlal after paying his last respects to Sathakumari Amma.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker, AN Shamseer, has also extended his condolences on the demise of Shantakumari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AN Shamseer paid tribute to Shantakumari, who played a significant role in shaping Mohanlal as an artist and stood by him as a strong source of support and strength throughout his life.

"The mother of Malayalam's favourite star Mohanlal Shanthakumari expresses grief over the demise of Amma. The role that the mother played is huge in shaping the talent named Mohanlal and in standing as a support and shadow for him. Joining the grief of the beloved star and his family. Rest in peace," wrote AN Shamseer. Mohanlal Visits Mother Shanthakumari Amma in Kochi After After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

The funeral of Santhakumari will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.