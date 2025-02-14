Telugu film Laila, starring Vishwak Se, was released in the theatres on Valentine's Day 2025 (February 14). The action-comedy film helmed by debutant director Ram Narayan features Vishwak Sen in dual roles as Sonu Model, a barber and Laila, a woman. The movie stars Akanksha Sharma as Sonu's love interest, while Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu, and Ravi Mariya play supporting roles. Laila generated immense buzz before its release, as Vishwak Sen would be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie has opened to mixed reactions, and let us take a look at what critics have to say. ‘Laila’ Controversy Explained: Why Vishwak Sen Apologised for Co-Star Prudhvi Raj’s Remarks Amid #BoycottLaila Backlash (Watch Videos).

Going by the majority of reviews of Laila, critics could be seen praising Vishwak Sen for taking on a challenging and bold role. However, they also bashed the Telugu film for its "outdated and weak storyline." Another critic wrote that the film's leading lady, Aakanksha Sharma, appeared clueless throughout the film, just like the rest of the actors. While there was not much good to mention about the film, all critics highlighted that Laila worked extremely badly due to its outdated writing and execution, below-the-belt comedy, and pointless storyline.

123Telugu.com: "The film’s biggest drawback is its outdated and weak storyline, which lacks depth or purpose. The narrative follows a predictable formula, offering little novelty beyond what was already revealed in the trailer. On the whole, Laila is a silly, tedious and poorly executed film that fails to engage. Despite Vishwak Sen’s efforts, the weak script, crass humour, and lack of depth make it a dull and unconvincing watch. With no emotional core, subpar writing, and uninspired direction, Laila ends up as a forgettable misfire that hardly justifies its existence."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Laila’:

Gulte: "Vishwak Sen deserves appreciation for agreeing to appear in a female getup throughout the second half. He did a decent job within his limits but there is not much he can do as an actor in a poorly written role. Overall, A bad first half followed by a pretty bad second half made the film a forgettable outing for Vishwak Sen and the team. You may safely give the film a miss in theatres and give it a try when you have nothing else to do after it releases on a digital platform."

Times of India: "Director Ram Narayan attempts to blend comedy, drama, and social commentary in Laila, but the execution remains inconsistent. While the film is high on style, it lacks narrative depth. Laila struggles with consistency—its messaging is scattered, with fleeting moments of progressive thought. While the film delivers moments of fun and eccentricity, it ultimately falls short of making an impact." Vishwak Sen Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple Ahead of ‘Laila’ Release (Watch Video).

After going through the above reviews, will you watch Vishwak Sen's Laila in the theatres?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).