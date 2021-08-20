Actor Naga Shaurya, who will soon be seen in the Telugu sports drama Lakshya, released the first look from the film of seasoned actor Jagapathi Babu on Friday. Jagapathi Babu's character is introduced as Parthasaradhi. His character looks lost deep in thought in the first look. Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu Film To Hit the Big Screens on September 10!

Shaurya reposted the movie's production house's Instagram post to announce the character. The original Instagram post was captioned as: "Introducing the legendary @iamjaggubhai_ as Parthasaradhi in #Lakshya!" 'Lakshya' is said to be India's first film based on the ancient sport of archery. Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu: Jr NTR To Host the Telugu Edition of KBC; Ram Charan To Be the First Guest on August 22!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, 'Lakshya' is Shaurya's 20th film and also stars actress Ketki Sharma. Ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayana Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

