Liger! That's the title of the much anticipated film, starring South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Liger is producer Karan Johar's first foray into South cinema, though the film would release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger also marks Deverakonda's Hindi debut, though the actor has been famous for his lead role in Arjun Reddy, that got a blockbuster remake in Bollywood as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. From Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chillar to Rashmika Mandanna, Take a Look at Bollywood Debutants of 2021.

Liger is directed by the popular Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. who has earlier directed Amitabh Bachchan and Sonu Sood in a Hindi film, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap. Karan Johar has also unveiled the first official poster of the film, that revealed both the title as well as Vijay's look wearing boxing gloves. Would he be playing a boxer in the movie? Also, Ananya Panday sees herself missing in the poster.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger pic.twitter.com/6hOBAB2wgJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

Liger comes with the tagline - Saala Crossbreed! Which is interesting going by its title. As you can see in the background of the poster, we have a face of a tiger and a lion merged together to show the hero had the traits of both the carnivorous cats.

The science dudes out there knows that Liger is a hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female tiger. While a rare occurrence, the ligers have been born both in captivity and in nature, and are generally larger than both the parents. World's Largest Cat, a Lion-Tiger Cross Breed Weighs 319 Kgs! Video of Apollo, The Huge Liger From South Carolina Goes Viral.

What's funny about liger, or rather any hybrid cross-breed animals, is that the male gender are generally sterile. Male Ligers can't really father offsprings, though female ligers can. We do hope that the makers knew about this fact, before they came up with this title!

Fun science facts aside, Liger the movie would most probably release in theatres in 2021. Popular South actress Charmme Kaur is also one of the producers of the film. This would be Deverakonda's first release since 2020's World Famous Lover. Ananya Panday. who was last seen in last year's OTT release Khaali Peeli, is making her South debut with Liger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).