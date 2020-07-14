Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with Premam, is high in demand down the south film industry. The actress who has a large base of admirers have the been giving hits to her fans, with her flawless acting and of course, dance. Now, to the delight of her fans, she might turn into a choreographer for the next, which is a Telugu film titled as Love Story.

However, as per the reports in TOI, she is requested by the director, Sekhar Kammula to choreograph only one song. This track will be shot in the schedule post lockdown period. The pending portions of the film as well as this one track will be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film city.

This will be for the first time that Sai Pallavi will work with Naga Chaitanya. She has already worked with the director earlier in her blockbuster movie, Fidaa with Varun Tej. Speaking of Love Story, the filmmaker had revealed to the publication, "It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” Well, fans of "Rowdy Baby" girl Sai Pallavi will definitely be over the moon now!

