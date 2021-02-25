The leading celebs of Telugu Cinema with their family members were seen under the same roof as they came for a function hosted by director Sukumar. The ace filmmaker of Tollywood had organised a grand party for his daughter’s saree ceremony. It is a traditional ceremony observed and celebrated widely in southern India. As a part of the tradition, Sukumar’s daughter is seen wearing a langa voni also known as a half-saree for the function. Producer Dil Raju Turns 50! Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Pawan Kalyan And Many Others Attend The Grand Bash (View Pics).

There were many stars who were seen in attendance for this function. It included Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi, Keerthy Shetty, Anupama Parameswaran, Ram Pothineni, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Dharam Tej, among others. Let’s take a look at the pics below:

Mahesh Babu With Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Samantha Akkineni With Hubby Naga Chaitanya

Jr NTR And Wifey Lakshmi Pranathi

Keerthy Shetty

Anupama Parameswaran

Ram Pothineni

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Sai Dharam Tej With His Mom

Other Tollywood Celebs

Many of these celebs have teamed with Sukumar in the past for films. We definitely missed seeing Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy at the function. The actor will be seen in Sukumar’s upcoming directorial project Pushpa. But his brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish along with parents were seen at the function. SS Rajamouli, Akash Puri, Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, and many others were seen in attendance at Sukumar’s family function.

