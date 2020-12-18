Dil Raju is one of the most popular producers of Telugu Cinema. He is the founder of the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations that was established 2003. The ace film producer has bankrolled some of the hit films of the leading actors and directors of Tollywood. Some of the popular projects include Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Fidaa, among others. Dil Raju has turned 50 today and for this golden jubilee celebration Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Pawan Kalyan and many other popular celebrities were seen in attendance. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Wedding Pics Go Viral.
Dil Raju’s 50th birthday celebration was hosted at the producer’s residence itself, reports Telugu360. There are pictures of the guests doing rounds on social media in which one can see them posing for the shutterbugs against a lush green backdrop that has DR50 lighting on it. The midnight celebration was indeed a star studded affair and one just cannot afford to miss the pictures of the celebs who looked all chic for the bash. Let’s take a look at the pictures below.
Producer Dil Raju With Family
Power Star Pawan Kalyan
Megastar Chiranjeevi
Ram Charan And Prabhas
Mahesh Babu
Raashi Khanna
Nivetha Pethuraj
Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya
KGF Star Yash
Anupama Paraeswaran
Pooja Hegde
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Ram Pothineni
Varun Tej Konidela
Nithiin With Wifey Shalini
Vijay Deverakonda
Akhil Akkineni
These are Tollywood stars who were seen in attendance for the grand bash of producer Dil Raju’s 50th birthday celebration. Here’s wishing him many more golden years of love, joy and excellent projects!
