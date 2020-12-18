Dil Raju is one of the most popular producers of Telugu Cinema. He is the founder of the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations that was established 2003. The ace film producer has bankrolled some of the hit films of the leading actors and directors of Tollywood. Some of the popular projects include Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Fidaa, among others. Dil Raju has turned 50 today and for this golden jubilee celebration Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Pawan Kalyan and many other popular celebrities were seen in attendance. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Wedding Pics Go Viral.

Dil Raju’s 50th birthday celebration was hosted at the producer’s residence itself, reports Telugu360. There are pictures of the guests doing rounds on social media in which one can see them posing for the shutterbugs against a lush green backdrop that has DR50 lighting on it. The midnight celebration was indeed a star studded affair and one just cannot afford to miss the pictures of the celebs who looked all chic for the bash. Let’s take a look at the pictures below.

Producer Dil Raju With Family

Producer Dil Raju With Family

Power Star Pawan Kalyan

Power Star Pawan Kalyan

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan And Prabhas

Ram Charan And Prabhas

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj

Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya

KGF Star Yash

KGF Star Yash

Anupama Paraeswaran

Anupama Paraeswaran

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni

Varun Tej Konidela

Varun Tej Konidela

Nithiin With Wifey Shalini

Nithiin With Wifey Shalini

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda

Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni

These are Tollywood stars who were seen in attendance for the grand bash of producer Dil Raju’s 50th birthday celebration. Here’s wishing him many more golden years of love, joy and excellent projects!

