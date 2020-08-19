On the occasion of veteran actor Krishna’s birthday, father of Mahesh Babu, the latter had announced about his new project with Parasuram. He shared an intriguing poster and announced the title of his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The poster gave a glimpse of Mahesh’s rough and tough avatar in the movie. Now the latest buzz is about the shooting of the film. It is said that the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence in the US after Dusshera. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster: Mahesh Babu’s Fans Get an Electrifying Treat on the Tollywood Actor’s 45th Birthday! (Watch Video).

This year the festival of Dusshera falls on October 25. The makers have not made any official announcement regarding the shooting of the first schedule of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. According to a report in TNM, the makers are reportedly planning to begin the shooting from November in the US. It is said to be a month-long schedule that will take place in Washington DC for which the visa formalities have already started. There was a ban put on international travels (owing to coronavirus pandemic) and with limited crew the shootings were permitted to be resumed. We wonder, how the makers of this Tollywood flick are planning to do the shooting. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here’s What Mahesh Babu Has to Say about the Release of His Upcoming Telugu Film!

The makers are yet to announce officially the complete details of the cast, although it is said that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady. The release date of the film is also not shared yet. But during an Insta live session when a fan asked about the film’s date, Mahesh Babu said, “We are all hoping that things settle and work starts soon. Will let you know as soon as I do.” Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment.

