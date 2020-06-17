Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Majith, Director of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Thamizhan Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks Producer Rajesh Kotapadi for Clearing the Hospital Bill

South Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 10:26 AM IST
A+
A-
Majith, Director of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Thamizhan Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks Producer Rajesh Kotapadi for Clearing the Hospital Bill
Director Majith, Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Director Majith is known to helm the Tamil film Thamzihan that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role. Released in 2002, this film had opened to mixed reviews and had an average collection at the ticket windows. As per reports, the film’s director was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai. The filmmaker was reportedly unable to pay the hospital bills for treatment. And now it is said it is producer Rajesh Kotapadi who came forward and supported him financially in this hour of crucial crisis. Amrita Arora Reveals Her Father-in-Law Who Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 Has Now Recovered.

Director Majith has reportedly recovered from COVID-19. Ottran Cheithi posted on its Twitter regarding the health update of Thamzihan director. The post read, “Tamil film director #Majith suffering from #Covid_19 admitted few days ago at #VijayaHospital has paid ₹2.5 lakhs demanded for full treatment. Hospital demands few more lakhs. Majith requests discharge and hospital demand more money.” Since Majith was unable to clear the dues, it was producer Rajesh Kotapadi of KJR Studios who cleared the hospital bill and helped the former. TV Actor Ashiesh Roy is Still Critical and Trying to Reach Salman Khan for Some Monetary Help.

Director Majith’s Heath Status

Besides Thamizhan, Majith is known to direct films such as Kee Mu, Thunichal and Torchlight. We wish the filmmaker speedy recovery and good health!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Abdul Majith Coronavirus COVID 19 KJR Studios Majith Priyanka Chopra Jonas Producer Rajesh Kotapadi Thalapathy Vijay Thamizhan Thamizhan Director Majith
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case | Bihar Based Advocate to File Case Against Karan Jauhar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case | Bihar Based Advocate to File Case Against Karan Jauhar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Doctors, Healthcare Workers Treating Coronavirus Patients Shouldn't Be Denied Quarantine Facilities And Salary Payment, Says Supreme Court
News

Doctors, Healthcare Workers Treating Coronavirus Patients Shouldn't Be Denied Quarantine Facilities And Salary Payment, Says Supreme Court
Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Viral

Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065
News

India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 2,003 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Cases Rise to 3,54,065
Domestic Helps in Urban Slums Must Stay in Home Quarantine For 2 Weeks, Says National Centre For Disease Control as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
Health & Wellness

Domestic Helps in Urban Slums Must Stay in Home Quarantine For 2 Weeks, Says National Centre For Disease Control as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building
News

Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building
Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
World

Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement