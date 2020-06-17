Majith, Director of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Thamizhan Recovers from COVID-19, Thanks Producer Rajesh Kotapadi for Clearing the Hospital Bill

Director Majith is known to helm the Tamil film Thamzihan that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role. Released in 2002, this film had opened to mixed reviews and had an average collection at the ticket windows. As per reports, the film’s director was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai. The filmmaker was reportedly unable to pay the hospital bills for treatment. And now it is said it is producer Rajesh Kotapadi who came forward and supported him financially in this hour of crucial crisis. Amrita Arora Reveals Her Father-in-Law Who Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 Has Now Recovered.

Director Majith has reportedly recovered from COVID-19. Ottran Cheithi posted on its Twitter regarding the health update of Thamzihan director. The post read, “Tamil film director #Majith suffering from #Covid_19 admitted few days ago at #VijayaHospital has paid ₹2.5 lakhs demanded for full treatment. Hospital demands few more lakhs. Majith requests discharge and hospital demand more money.” Since Majith was unable to clear the dues, it was producer Rajesh Kotapadi of KJR Studios who cleared the hospital bill and helped the former. TV Actor Ashiesh Roy is Still Critical and Trying to Reach Salman Khan for Some Monetary Help.

Director Majith’s Heath Status

Tamil film director #Majith suffering from #Covid_19 admitted few days ago at #VijayaHospital has paid ₹2.5 lakhs demanded for full treatment. Hospital demands few more lakhs. Majith requests discharge and hospital demand more money @CMOTamilNadu @RAKRI1 @actorvijay @OfficeOfOPS pic.twitter.com/rDzTQ9YUu8 — Ottran Cheithi (@ottrancheithi) June 16, 2020

Dir Majith, the creator of Vijay's super hit film Tamizhan has been hospitalized due to Covid - 19. After recovering Majith was unable to pay his hospital bills. KOTAPADI J RAJESH, who came forward and paid director Majith's entire hospital bill. #majith @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/SqnTps8OnA — cinemapluz (@cinemapluz11) June 16, 2020

Besides Thamizhan, Majith is known to direct films such as Kee Mu, Thunichal and Torchlight. We wish the filmmaker speedy recovery and good health!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).