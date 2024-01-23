The much-anticipated trailer of Malaikottai Vaaliban not only heightened the excitement among fans but also left them thoroughly delighted. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery, this forthcoming period drama stars Mohanlal in the lead role. With the makers teasing movie buffs through the film's trailer and songs, anticipation for its theatrical release has reached an all-time high. Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer: Mohanlal is Undefeatable Wrestler in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Timeless Period Tale (Watch Video).

PS Rafeeque, known for his collaborations with Lijo in films such as Nayakan and Amen, has penned the script for Malaikottai Vaaliban. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled for a simultaneous release in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses and Manikandan Achari. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Looks Formidable and Menacing in New Poster From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Next Featuring Other Main Characters (View Pic).

Plot: Opening with breathtaking imagery, the trailer paints a vivid picture of a realm under siege by forces exploiting their authority. A resonant voiceover warns viewers that the Mangodu ring symbolizes deceit rather than sportsmanship, and those who challenge the established order face ruthless consequences. The air is thick with fear and the aftermath of brutal conflicts. As the trailer progresses, it shifts gears to unveil the rise of a savior—Mohanlal emerges from a crowd of men, accompanied by soaring background music that builds to a crescendo, introducing his character in a moment of heightened anticipation.

Watch The Trailer Of Malaikottai Vaaliban Below:

Release Date – Lijo Jose Pellisery's directorial Malaikottai Vaaliban is releasing in theatres on January 25.

Review – The reviews for Malaikottai Vaaliban are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the period comedy film is out.

