The United Arab Emirates has granted Nasser, one of the finest Indian actors, its prestigious Golden Visa. Nasser, a veteran actor in Indian cinema, has acted in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The man, who has completed 37 years in the film industry, is considered a legend in Tamil film circles. Actor Sreenivasan Discharged From Private Hospital After Treatment for Cardiac Arrest.

He has delivered scores of critically acclaimed performances and some of his best known performances include Colonel Rayappa in director Mani Ratnam's 'Roja', Maya Thevar in director Bharathan's 'Thevar Magan', Badri in 'Kuruthi Punal', Kandhasamy Padiyachi in 'Anbe Sivam', Punch Pandian in 'Irudhi Suttru' ('Saala Khadoos' in Hindi) and Pingaladevan in 'Baahubali'. Actor Siddharth’s Production House To Produce Director Arun Kumar’s Next (Watch Video).

Nasser, who received the visa while on a recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, has thanked the UAE government and Indian businessman Wasim Adan, who made arrangements for him to get this visa. Nasser is the latest in a long list of film celebrities who have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to Nasser, several actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

