Popular Malayalam film and TV serial actress Renjusha Menon was on Monday (October 30) found hanging in her rented apartment in Thiruvananthapuram. The 35-year-old actress was living with her family in the apartment and the Sreekariyam Police have started a probe into the death. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

The family got suspicious as her room was locked for long on Monday morning. Later when the door was forced open she was found hanging. The inquest is being prepared and later the body will be taken for autopsy. Sarath Babu Dies: Fans Pay Heartfelt Condolences on the Demise of Veteran Actor.

Renjusha Menon was a popular actor and had acted in many serials in multiple TV channels. She also acted in some Malayalam films too. The police have started the probe to find out the cause of the suicide.

