Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He breathed his last around 1.10 p.m., according to the hospital authorities where he was being treated. The 76-year-old actor collapsed while taking part at a function connected with a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Mamukkoya, Veteran Malayalam Actor, Dies at 76 of Brain Haemorrhage – Reports.

Earlier in the day, the doctors had informed his family members that the condition of the veteran actor is getting worse and his life was sustained on the ventilator. Mammukoya worked in a timber mill at Kozhikode and started his acting career in the theatre in 1979. Mamukkoya Dies at 76: Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier Mourn Demise of the Veteran Malayalam Actor.

In his long career, he donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards. The highlight of his acting career was his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which sent people reeling in laughter, the moment he opened his mouth.

