In a move that will bring cheer to thousands of Thalapathy Vijay fans, as well as the distributors and exhibitors, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed the theatres to run capacity to 100% effective immediately. Till December 31, the maximum allowed capacity was for 50%. Since the much awaited Master is releasing on January 13, this move will be seen as the boon for the theatre owners as well as movie buffs in Tamil Nadu. Thalapathy Vijay's Master Certified U/A, Makers Hint the Action Movie Will Release 'Soon'.

While the notice mentions decreasing COVID-19 numbers as a reason, the recent discoveries of Corona hotspots in some of the major hotels in Chennai have been ignored. It remains to be seen if others states will also follow suit, and bring their theatres to maximum capacity, even if the COVID-19 situation hasn't yet been completely put to control.

Check Out The Notice Below:

Kerala Government has also allowed theatres to reopen from January 5, though the theatre-owners will only open their halls from January 13 following Master's release. Vijay's fellow peers like Dhanush and Silambarasan had requested the government to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. Malavika Mohanan Exudes Bohemian Vibes In A Thigh-High Slit Dress As She Kickstarts 'Master' Promotions (View Pics).

Master is a masala entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will also be seen in important roles. While the teaser of Master went super-viral within hours of its reveal, there won't be any trailer for the film, as per reliable sources.

