When the makers of Master had released the song "Vaathi Coming" featuring Thalapathy Vijay, one just could not stop grooving to the energetic beats of the track. It was the second single from Master that turned out to be a perfect dance number for all fans of the superstar. It was peppy, had fun beats and also had some kickass moves by the lead actor. This much-loved song has now managed to cross 60 million views on YouTube and fans cannot keep calm about it. Master Song Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander Dance Their Heart Out In This Energetic Track.

The song "Vaathi Coming" that has ultra-catchy rhythms is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans cannot keep calm after amazing track, sung by Anirudh and Gana Balachandar, has crossed a whopping 60 million views. Twitterati are sharing various stills from song and pics of Thalapathy Vijay to celebrate the success. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a look at it right away! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master and This TikTok Video Goes Viral!

Sensational Chartbuster

LIT Song

A Mass Number

#VaathiComingHits60Mviews #VaathiComing is awesome. Groovy and the track today that ups your energy and lifts your mood 😍🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZB5GG1QIZh — Anupam Das (@anupam7583) July 4, 2020

Some Info

#Master Lyrical Video Views & Like Count:-#KuttuStory Lyrical Video Smashed 63M Views & 1.7M#VaathiComing Lyrical Video Smashed 60M Views & 1.1M#PolakaTumPara Lyrical Video Smshed 5.3M Views & 331K#AndhaKannaPaathakka Lyrical Video Smshed 8M Views & 332K@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/dx7pMyyRFU — Vignesh Vijay (@VigneshVijay939) July 4, 2020

Thalaivan Swag

Master Song Vaathi Coming

Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was slated to hit the big screens on April 9. However, this Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer had to be pushed back owing the coronavirus pandemic. But one thing has been confirmed that Master will not be released directly on the OTT platform. The team will wait for the cinema halls to reopen and Master will first hit the theatres. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of Master!

