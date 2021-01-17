MG Ramachandran aka MGR, was a popular actor of Tamil Cinema, a humanitarian icon and a politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a decade. Before venturing into films, MGR had acted in plays and during his school days, he had joined the Boys Company drama troupe. After few years of acting plays, in 1936 MGR made his acting debut with the film Sathi Leelavathi in a supporting role. It was in late 40s when he managed to bag lead roles and then there was no looking back for him for the next three decades. Thalaivi Makers Share Arvind Swami’s New Look As Puratchi Thalaivar MGR And You’d Be Amazed By The Uncanny Resemblance (View Pics).

MGR became a role model in Tamil Cinema, he ruled the industry through his works. For the unversed, he is the first film actor to become a chief minister in India. Today it is his birth anniversary and one cannot forget the contributions made by in the world of cinema. On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the popular films that featured the late actor-politician.

Manthiri Kumari - Directed by Ellis R Dungan, this 1954 released film had helped MGR to get breakthrough in the industry. Based on an incident from the Tamil epic Kundalakesi, this was the last film helmed by the filmmaker and it was considered to be among the most successful films of that decade.

Malaikkallan – The action drama had helped MGR to gain popularity. It had the highest collection for 1954 and also the first Indian movie to be remade in five other languages.

Thirudathe – Starring MGR, B Saroja Devi and MN Nambiar in the lead, this was the highest grossing of the year 1961, directed by P Neelakantan. This blockbuster movie was remade in Kannada as Manassakshi.

Enga Veettu Pillai – A remake the 1964 released Telugu film titled Ramudu Bheemudu, this Chanakya directorial featured MGR in dual roles. This was the second time MGR was essaying dual roles after Nadodi Mannan.

Aayirathil Oruvan – Directed by BR Panthulu, the film starred two icons of Tamil Cinema in the lead, MGR and Jayalalithaa. This blockbuster movie was a milestone for the lead stars.

These are some of the popular films featuring MGR in the lead. This icon will always be remembered for his contributions in the world of cinema and politics.

