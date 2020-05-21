Mohanlal Turns 60: Kamal Haasan, Hansika, Nivin Pauly Wish the Malayalam Superstar on His Birtdhay

Mohanlal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in on social media from all corners of the world. Most of the artists who have worked with the superstar took to their socials to wish the actor and talk about how cool and awesome he is. Hansika, Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan, Nivin Pauly, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Madhur Bhandarkar are just a few hot names who poured their hearts out on Twitter for Mohanlal. Mohanlal Birthday Special: 15 Quirky Phrases of the Malayalam Superstar That Became Part of Our Vocabulary.

While wishing Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan said that he had always envied the quality of his work. He wrote, " Dear Mr @MohanlaI liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother (sic)." On Mohanlal's 60th Birthday, Let’s Revisit The Malayalam Superstar’s 7 Evergreen Dialogues That Are Impossible To Forget!

Check Out All The Wishes For Mohanlal Here:

Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2020

Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir , peace, happiness & success in life always. Stay Healthy . Stay blessed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FJe8YQtHHI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 21, 2020

Hansika

Wishing a happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir #HappyBirthdaymohanlal 😊. Lucky to have worked with you :) have a blessed year sir . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 21, 2020

On the occasion of his birthday, Mohanlal gave his fans a present. He announced the sequel of Drishyam on his Twitter. We can't wait for the shooting of the film to begin. A very happy birthday to Mohanlal.