Vysakh directorial Monster released in cinema halls today (October 21). Since then, the Malayalam film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Mohanlal and Lakshmi Manchu as the leads, the movie is touted to be a crime thriller which revolves around mysterious Punjabi man Lucky Singh. Having said that, as per early reviews, the flick looks promising. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Monster has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Monster Trailer: Mohanlal Plays a Sikh Hero in This Intriguing Mystery Movie From Vysakh (Watch Video).

Monster full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Monster 2022 Full Movie Download, Monster Tamilrockers, Monster Tamilrockers HD Download, Monster Movie Download Pagalworld, Monster Movie Download Filmyzilla, Monster Movie Download Openload, Monster Movie Download Tamilrockers, Monster Movie Download Movierulz, Monster Movie Download 720p, Monster Full Movie Download 480p, Monster Full Movie Download bolly4u, Monster Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Monster Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Monster: Mohanlal’s Film Banned in the Gulf Countries; Producers Will Now Apply It to Be Re-Censored for a Delayed Release.

Watch Monster Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Monster also stars Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar and Jess Sweejan playing important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).