Naga Chaitanya Wishes Sai Pallavi on Her Birthday with This Lovely Still from Love Story! (View Pic)

Sai Pallavi in Love Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sai Pallavi has turned 28 on May 9 and her fans across the globe have been showering her with heaps of love and lovely birthday messages on social media platforms. Even Naga Chaitanya, the actress’ co-star from the upcoming film Love Story, has extended birthday wishes but with a lovely surprise for all her fans. NC, as he is fondly called, a shared a new still of Sai Pallavi from Love Story, to wish her on her birthday. This has indeed turned out to be the sweetest treat for her fans! Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all Mushy and Romantic in this First Look Poster (View Pic).

This still of Sai Pallavi from Love Story seems to be from a song. The actress is all smiles as she is seems to be having fun in the rain. She is dressed in a simple, lavender coloured Indian outfit. The tiny bindi on her forehead, flower drop earrings, simple half-up hairstyle, makes her look stunning as ever. Sai Pallavi is the epitome of beauty and elegance. She loves to keep it natural, both on-screen and off screen, and fans just cannot stop praising her natural avatar. Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Virata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday!

Sai Pallavi’s Look From Love Story

Love Story is a romantic drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. Bankrolled under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, this film was scheduled to be released on April 2. However, it could not hit the theatres owing to coronavirus outbreak. The makers are yet to announce the next release date.