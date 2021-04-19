Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will be debuting into Telugu Film industry with Nani's upcoming flick Ante Sundaraniki. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The actress took to Instagram to share the news and stated, "Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special."

Check Out Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)