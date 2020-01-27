NBA Legend Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death Mourned by Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Siddharth and Other South Celebs

Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Siddharth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and four others died in a helicopter crash on January 26. The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter owned by Bryant crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas. The death of the 41-year-old NBA legend and others in the aircraft were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a match scheduled on Sunday. Several celebrities and personalities from across fields have offered condolences on social media platforms. Kobe Bryant Demise: Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar Share Heartfelt Condolences after the NBA Legend’s Death.

Kollywood superstar Dhanush was equally shocked to hear the news of Kobe Bryant’s demise. He shared a heartwarming pic of Bryant and his daughter Gianna and just captioned it with one word, “NO”. Siddharth wrote, “What a horrible tragedy. Transcendental sports legend. Gone too soon. Heartbreaking day.” Malayalam cinema actor Dulquer Salmaan shared on his Insta story a pic of the father-daughter duo and mentioned, “always seemed happiest together”. Well, it is heartbreaking not just for the celebs, but for each and every single fan of this legend. Kobe Bryant Demise: Rishi Kapoor Shares a Throwback Pic of Ranbir Kapoor with the NBA Legend, and It’ll Melt Your Heart.

#KobeBryant What a horrible tragedy. Transcendental sports legend. Gone too soon. Heartbreaking day. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 27, 2020

One of the most fabulous players the world has ever seen. You will be missed, Kobe. May all those beautiful souls rest in peace. #KobeBryant - #VenkateshDaggubati pic.twitter.com/Ha7lX1C6IL — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 27, 2020

Devastated and shocked. An integral part of our childhood. Rest in peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/6EDbdcd674 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 27, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama wrote, “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.” Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bryant family. RIP, Black Mamba.