Kobe Bryant Demise: Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar Share Heartfelt Condolences after the NBA Legend’s Death

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California and caught on fire. Nine people including the pilot were onboard the helicopter that crashed on a hillside. Daryl Osby, chief of Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed that no one survived the crash. The news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s death has left the world in a state of shock. US President Donald Trump, Former President Barack Obama, celebs from across the entertainment and sports industry, fans and other eminent personalities have offered condolences on social media platforms. Grammys 2020: Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant With a Rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar, have also reacted to the death of Kobe Bryant’s demise. Akshay wrote, “The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday... My Heart goes out to their Family.” Farhan mentioned in his post, “What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief.” Kobe Bryant No More: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Pay Moving Tributes to the NBA Legend.

Akshay Kumar’s Post On Kobe Bryant Demise

Farhan Akhtar’s Post On Kobe Bryant Demise

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

Statement Issued By The NBPA On Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

NBPA Statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/iWDBcV7c2N — NBPA (@TheNBPA) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant and his baby girl Gianna were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game that was scheduled for January 26 afternoon. The news of Kobe Bryant’s demise spread like wildfire on the internet and it was minute before organisers of Grammys 2020 opened the gates of Staples Center Stadium. Alicia Keys addressed the death of the retired Lakers star as the awards ceremony began and many other celebs also paid tribute to the NBA Legend. RIP, Mamba.