Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is Amazon Prime Video's newest release and the bilingual thriller film faces piracy. Yes, Nishabdham is the recent release to be leaked on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Amazon's Nishabdham is facing the issue of online piracy since the day of its release. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Nishabdham Movie Full HD Available, Nishabdham movie download on Filmyzilla, Nishabdham TamilRockers download and more and are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p. You can also watch Nishabdham online on Fmovies, Yesmovies, 123Movies, Gomovies and More. Nishabdham Movie Review: Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan’s Amazon Prime Film Is Lazy Thriller With a Lazier Michael Madsen

There are various search terms being used in order to download the full movie such as Nishabdham Full Movie Download, Nishabdham Full Movie Tamilrockers, Nishabdham Full Movie Tamilrockers HD Download, Nishabdham Full Movie Download Tamilrockers, Nishabdham Full Movie Telegram, Nishabdham Telegram links, Nishabdham Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on. Piracy is not stopping even in the times of COVID-19 and we witness it regularly especially in the Indian entertainment industry. However, very little is being done to curb it at the grass-root level. We highly condemn and oppose these piracy acts as it is horrendous for the makers of these new releases. Nishabdham: R Madhavan Feels His Film Releasing on Amazon Prime Video During COVID-19 Pandemic Is a Complete Blessing

Reviewing Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan’s Nishabdham, Sreeju Sudhakaran of LatestLY pour his final thoughts and said "The only thing scary about Nishabdham is how bad a film it turns out to be. Replete with atrocious performances, lazy writing and lacklustre direction, this mystery thriller should come with the tag - Watch it at your own risk!" Watch Nishabdham only on Amazon Prime Video and Say No to Piracy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).