Ther very popular Nivin Pauly is one of the most sought after actors in Malayalam industry, whose fame also transcends the state borders. If Thattathin Marayathu turned him into a youth star in Malayalam cinema, films like Premam and Bangalore Days also made him very likeable in Kerala and beyond. And then comes Moothon, premiering in MAMI 2019, and making the actor get noticed for his incredible performance by the critics outside the state. Nivin Pauly Birthday Special: 15 Memorable Movie Moments of the Actor That Endeared Him to Malayalam Cinema Lovers!

Nivin Pauly's stardom is on the rise, no matter how much pandemic has dulled the business, and there are some very exciting films in the anvil for his fans, like Thuramukham, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham and Padavettu. While you are waiting for those films, while not revisit some of his olden goldies. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, let's look at seven best films of Nivin Pauly as per IMDb and where to watch them online.

Moothon

Nivin Pauly in Moothon

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Geetu Mohandas' searing and gritty saga is not an easy watch, but it boasts of Nivin Pauly's best performance to date. The actor is stunning in both aspects of his role here, the druggie, dangerous, cold-hearted criminal and the tender, sensitive young man in love with another man. Moothon is streaming on Zee5. Moothon Movie Review: Nivin Pauly Stuns You With a Career-Best Act in Geetu Mohandas’ Haunting Film That’s Streaming on Zee5.

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Nivin Pauly in Jacobinte Swargarajyam

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Vineeth Sreenivasan's third film as a director with Nivin Pauly in the lead is a heart-warming inspiring drama about a family going through its ups and down, after the patriarch goes through a financial crisis. Nivin is very much likeable as the eldest son, suddenly entrusted the responsibility of taking care of his family and the losing business. Jacobinte Swargarajyam is streaming on Manorama Max. Vineeth Sreenivasan Birthday Special: From Malarvadi Arts Club to Jacobinte Swargarajyam, All the Films Made by Hridayam Director, Ranked!

1983

Nivin Pauly in 1983

IMDb Rating: 7.7

A coming-of-age light-hearted family entertainer, 1983 revolves around cricket and is a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar. Directed by Abrid Shine, 1983 centres on Nivin Pauly's character, a talented and passionate cricket-lover, whose skills never go recognised beyond local tournaments, though it remains unfettered from his teens to middle age. 1983 is streaming in MX Player.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

Nivin Pauly and Nazriya in Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

IMDb Rating: 7.7

One of the most loved romcoms of the last decade, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The movie follows a young, sprightly girl who develops a crush on a gutsy young man in her village, and the crush continues to develop into love as she grows up, despite the guy showing no discernible interest. Ohm Shanthi Oshaana is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Action Hero Biju

Nivin Pauly in Action Hero Biju

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Abrid Shine returns to direct Nivin Pauly in this entertainer, revolving around the workings of a police station. Nivin Pauly plays an upright cop, and the movie is a bitter-sweet, frequently humorous, compilation of certain chapters of what happens in his station. Action Hero Biju is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. From Mohanlal’s Sarvakalasala to Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju – 7 Malayalam Movies That Ditched Story Structure and Yet Turned Out to Be Awesome.

Bangalore Days

Nazriya, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan in Bangalore Days

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Anjali Menon's second feature-length film as a director continues to remain a fan-favourite among Malayali viewers, and is easily one of the most rewatchable films in recent times. Though the film features a star-studded cast, Nivin does manage to stand out as the naive Krishnan, with a very hilarious intro scene. Bangalore Days is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Premam

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly in Premam

IMDb Rating: 8.3

AKA the movie that turned Nivin Pauly into a superstar. Using three chapters in a youngster's life, director Alphonse Puthren shows the progression of the hero's experiences with infatuation, love and then binding romance. Premam is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

