The gorgeous Warina Hussain had made her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma in 2018 with the film Loveyatri. Then she was seen in a special number in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan in which she grooved to the hit track “Munna Badnaam Hua”. Well, Warina did grab eyeballs with her beauty and impressive works. And now it is heard that she is all set to make her Tollywood debut opposite Jr NTR with the upcoming film NTR 30. NTR 30 Confirmed! Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR Are Coming Together for Their Second Movie (View Pic).

It was just a few weeks ago when rumours started doing rounds about Warina Hussain’s debut in Telugu Cinema. A source had revealed to TOI, “The actress will be seen in an interesting role in a film by a well known production house. It’s a film in Telugu and will be a treat for her fans, for which she will be travelling to Hyderabad next month to commence the shoot.” Last evening, a video was shared by Warina on her Twitter page that gave a glimpse of Ramakrishna Cine Studios. Although we can’t see the actress, all one can understand is she was visiting NTR office.

NTR Studio

The makers haven’t made any official announcement on the female lead of NTR 30 that will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. But after seeing the video posted by Warina Hussain, fans have confirmed that she’d be the leading lady in the upcoming Telugu flick that is produced under Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts banners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).