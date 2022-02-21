Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who participated in a public meeting on Sunday, at Narasapuram, has criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the controversial Government Order 217. During his speech related to the Government Order 217, Pawan lashed out at the CM for his "egotistic" approach in every issue related to the state. Andhra Pradesh Is Narcotics Hub of India, Says Pawan Kalyan.

"Only if I had 10 ministers win on behalf of my political party Janasena, I would make sure such orders are not passed in the Assembly", Pawan Kalyan said. Pawan, during his speech addressing the problems faced by the fishermen community, also stated that the government of AP has become a pro in creating an issue, and then making people beg them to solve the issue.

"Where there is no issue, this government introduces a new reform, only to create one. Then, they make people beg to solve the issue and then solve it only for praises, which shows their egotistic attitude". Pawan Kalyan also refers to megastar Chiranjeevi's meeting with Jagan, as he said, "People of any stature need to bend before Jagan. He wants to witness that submissive attitude before solving the issue. That gives much satisfaction to him".

Earlier, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and others had met CM Jagan regarding the movie ticket price issue in AP. A video from their meeting emerged, where Chiranjeevi was seen pleading with Jagan with his hands folded, which seems to have hurt many of his fans. Pawan Kalyan Says He Doesn't Like to Stand Up For National Anthem in Cinema Halls.

Pawan is said to have taken the incident personally, as Chiranjeevi is his brother. "Due to Jagan's unreasonable display of power, politics and films are being mixed. Which has hurt the feelings of many in the industry, but only Pawan Kalyan has spoken up," one of his close aides said.

