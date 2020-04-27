Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla Starrer Kushi Completes 19 Years Today, Fans Trend #19YrsOfClassicIHKushi On Twitter

Bhumika Chawla, Pawan Kalyan in Kushi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan can be seen numerous stills from the film Kushi that released 19 years ago. They are not only recalling the power-packed dialogues of his from this movie, but also highlighting his stylish avatar back in those days. Some of the fans have stated in their posts how Pawan Kalyan set a trend for all the heroes two decades ago. Besides that, one just cannot stop praising about his chemistry with Bhumika Chawla, the lead actress. It was the first time that the Power Star of Tollywood and Bhumika were featured together in a movie. Is Shruti Haasan Being Paired Opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab?

Directed by SJ Surya, Kushi has completed 19 years of release today. It was the remake of the Tamil film Kushi that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika in the lead. The Telugu version was considered as an industry hit and also the highest grossing movie of all time until it was beaten by Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Indra that released in 2002. Fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan cannot contain their happiness and they have shared the actor’s favorite look from the film, some mass dialogues and scenes, and much more. They have used the hashtag #19YrsOfClassicIHKushi and #19YearsForKushi to share their happiness. Let’s take a look at it! Jacqueline Fernandez Signs A Telugu Film Opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Swag

Kushi Poster

PSPK's Look

Ammaye Sannaga - One Of The Favourite Songs From Kushi

Kushi - All Time Fave

Pawan Kalyan's Style

Style and mannerism 🔥🔥😎 are still copying in other films.The costumes,Music,all actors are set the film huge industry hit.#19YrsOfClassicIHKushi @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/RzSWepAMEa — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) April 27, 2020

Bhumika Chawla And Pawan Kalyan's Chemistry

#19YrsOfClassicIHKushi

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has essayed numerous roles in his acting career. But even today, fans just are in love and impressed with his character Siddharth Roy alias Siddhu from Kushi. This romantic drama just widened Pawan Kalyan’s fan base across the country. The engaging and crisp plot, foot-tapping songs, chemistry of the lead pair, dialogues, action, Kushi was a hit in all aspects.