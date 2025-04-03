If the confessions made by Pulsar Suni, recorded by a news channel, are true, Malayalam actor Dileep could be facing more trouble. In a sting operation conducted by Reporter TV, Suni - the main accused in the 2017 Malayalam actress sexual assault case - was captured 'confessing' that Dileep had hired them to assault the actress for INR 1.5 crore, of which INR 80 lakh remains unpaid. Suni is currently out on bail. Dileep Sexual Assault Case 2017: Survivor Seeks Transparency in Open Court Hearing to Counter Misinformation.

Suni also alleged that this was not the first instance of an actress being assaulted as an act of revenge. According to him, several other actresses had also been targeted in similar attacks, with Dileep allegedly aware of these incidents. This, he claims, is why the actor entrusted him and his gang with the assault. Suni further stated that previous cases had been settled amicably, preventing them from coming to light.

Watch the Sting Operation Video Here:

Dileep, who is currently in Qatar for a celebrity stage show, has called for a CBI investigation to ensure an impartial inquiry. The Kerala High Court is set to deliver its final ruling on this appeal on April 7. Meanwhile, the trial for the main case involving the actress’s assault is nearing its conclusion, with closing arguments scheduled for May 11.

What Happened in 2017?

A well-known Malayalam actress, who had collaborated with Dileep on several films, was abducted and assaulted by Pulsar Suni and his gang on February 17, 2017. They also allegedly recorded the assault on video. It was claimed that Dileep orchestrated the attack as an act of revenge after the actress exposed his infidelity to his then-wife, Manju Warrier. Pavi Caretaker Movie Review: Dileep's Trademark Antics Undermine Vineeth Kumar's Romantic Dramedy.

Dileep was arrested in connection with the case but was later released on bail as investigations into his involvement continued. The actor has consistently denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he is being framed by powerful individuals attempting to malign his reputation.

