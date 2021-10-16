Prithviraj Sukumaran is a dynamic blend of talent and charisma, blessed with enough good looks and an admirable screen presence. The younger son of the late actor Sukumaran and Mallika Sukumaran, Prithviraj has inherited some fine acting genes from his parents, along with his elder brother Indrajith. Presently, not only is he one of the most popular stars in Malayalam cinema at the box office, but his fame has also pervaded to other regions, with the actor making his presence felt in Tamil and Hindi cinema too. Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: From Nandanam to Lucifer, 15 Movies That Defined This Malayalam Superstar's Interesting Career.

What's more, Prithviraj, who was recently seen as the lead in Bhramam, has also turned into a director, and his first film- Lucifer - is Malayalam cinema's biggest grosser. Now he is already directing Mohanlal for his second film, Bro Daddy, while Lucifer sequel, Empuran, is already in the works.

On the occasion of Prithviraj's birthday, let's look at seven of his best films (not counting the ones he has only a cameo) ranked as per IMDb.

Mozhi (2007)

Jyothika and Prithviraj in Mozhi

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Radha Mohan's romantic drama has Prithviraj paired with Jyothika, where the former plays a young man who is besotted with a hearing impaired woman. The movie also stars Prakash Raj. Mozhi is streaming on Eros Now.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

Prithviraj in Ayyappanum Koshiyum

IMDb Rating: 8.0

The late Sachy's swansong is a terrific drama about shallow male bravadoes, featuring scintillating turns from Prithviraj and Biju Menon. The movie not only impressed the Malayali audiences, but also makers from other regions, that we already have Telugu and Hindi remakes on the way. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ayalum Njanum Thammil... (2012)

Prithviraj in Ayalum Njanum Thammil

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Lal Jose's coming-of-age drama has Prithviraj play a doctor who faces a crisis in his career, and decides to reconnect with his past. Featuring a lovely soundtrack, the movie also stars Pratap Pothen, Samvrutha Sunil, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeeshan and the late Kalabhavan Mani. Ayalum Njanum Thammil... is streaming on SunNXT. Bhramam Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas’ Remake is a Needless But Faithful Adaptation of AndhaDhun.

Mumbai Police (2013)

Prithviraj in Mumbai Police

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Roshan Andrews is a suspenseful cop thriller, that has one of Prithviraj's best performances. While the big twist may not feel anything these days, it was a very big risk at that time, especially for someone as mainstream as Prithvi. The movie also stars Jayasurya and Rahman. Mumbai Police is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Memories (2013)

Prithviraj in Memories

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Another investigative thriller, this time Prithvi plays an alcoholic, grieving ex-cop who is tasked to seek a serial killer. Memories, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has a well-maintained mystery with a fine performance from its lead actor. Memories is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Prithviraj in Ennu Ninte Moideen

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Based on a real-life tragic love story, this romantic drama benefits from the excellent chemistry between Prithvi and Parvathy, who makes Moideen and Kanchanamala into one of Malayalam cinema's most endearing couples. The movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Saikumar and Bala. Ennu Ninte Moideen is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Classmates (2006)

Kavya Madhavan and Prithviraj in Classmates

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Lal Jose's film is easily one of Malayalam cinema's best loved campus movies, that also has an intriguing mystery track. Prithviraj plays a student union leader, who is in love with his frenemy, while his elder brother Indrajith plays the resident Casanova and also his best friend. The movie also stars Kavya Madhavan, Narain, Jayasurya and Balachandran Menon. Classmates is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

