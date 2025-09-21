Chennai, September 21: Well known Malayalam actress Shobana, who has worked with Mohanlal in 56 films, on Sunday congratulated her Malayalam co-star for having been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, saying that this was a proud moment for Malayalam cinema. Taking to her Instagram page to pen a congratulatory post, Shobana wrote, "Wishing dear Lal @mohanlal a huge congratulations on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his mammoth contribution to the world of cinema. It is a proud moment for Malayalam cinema."

It may be recalled that Shobana had, after 19 years, worked with Mohanlal in Tharunam, which released earlier this year and which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster. Mohanlal Reacts After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, Says ‘Proud Achievement for Malayalam Cinema and Myself’ (See Post).

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Tharunam had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons. The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam. Mohanlal, Malayalam Superstar, To Be Honoured With Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for His Contribution to Indian Cinema.

The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana. Well known Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir too was among those who congratulated Mohanlal on the honour.

Soubin Shahir, on his Instagram page, said, "What an absolute honour to grow up in the same era as the one and only Mohanlal Sir. Congratulations on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award - a true recognition of your unmatched contribution to cinema. You are not just an actor, but an institution, an icon, and an eternal inspiration. Your journey, talent, and legacy will always continue to inspire generations. Wishing you love, happiness, and endless glory ahead. #lalettan @mohanlal."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Mohanlal would be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his praiseworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to its X timeline, the ministry announced, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

Speaking about Mohanlal's glorious cinematic journey, it added, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The post further revealed that the award will be presented to the Malayalam superstar on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Prior to this, the Government of India had honoured Mohanlal with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, Mohanlal became the first actor in the Indian film industry to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

