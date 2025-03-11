Shruti Haasan made her British debut in the psychological horror film The Eye. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the movie premiered at the 2023 London Independent Film Festival and also stars Mark Rowley, known for Young Dracula. Shruti plays a widow who travels to a Greek island to scatter her late husband’s ashes, only to encounter strange mysteries linked to her past. The Eye also premiered at Mumbai's WENCH Film Festival. While the film has yet to receive a full theatrical release, a clip featuring a bold sequence with the lead actress has gone viral. ‘The Eye’: Intriguing FIRST Look of Shruti Haasan From Her Hollywood Debut Film Unveiled on Her Birthday (See Pic).

The scene in question depicts a passionate kissing and lovemaking sequence between Shruti Haasan and her co-star Mark Rowley. The clip, which leaked online, has been widely shared on social media platforms like X and Reddit. Though it is an intimate sex scene, it involves no nudity and has been executed tastefully.

Screenshot of the Leaked Scene From 'The Eye'

Screenshot of the Leaked Scene From 'The Eye' (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Watch the Trailer of 'The Eye':

The Eye marks Shruti Haasan’s first and only English-language film to date. The actress, who is the elder daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, was last seen as the female lead in Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which came out in 2023. Shruti Haasan Birthday: Did You Know Actress’ Singing Debut Happened When She Was Just Six?

She is set to appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, and is also part of Vijay Sethupathi's The Train and Thalapathy Vijay's Jananayagan.

