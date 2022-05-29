Allu Arjun and Sukumar, who had a huge hit with Pushpa: The Rise, were supposed to have begun filming for the second instalment of the two-part film. However, even after months of Pushpa: The Rise release, the team has yet to provide any information about Pushpa: The Rule, causing fans to be concerned. Pushpa 2: Shooting Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Commence From August, Film To Release In 2023 – Reports.

According to industry sources, the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise across India has led the team to believe that the script requires multiple changes, and as a result, director Sukumar has been busy rewriting the story for Pushpa: The Rule. Pushpa Part 2: Sequel Of Allu Arjun's Action Film Titled 'Pushpa The Rule'.

The huge success of other south Indian movies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 is said to be pressuring the director to include more mass elements that will appeal to both South and North audiences in a big way. For the time being, the team has not provided any updates on the shooting schedules or other pre-production work, and Allu Arjun's fans are still waiting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2022 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).