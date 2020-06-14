Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Their Eighth Wedding Anniversary Today! Fans Trend #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana On Twitter

South Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Their Eighth Wedding Anniversary Today! Fans Trend #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana On Twitter
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are one of the most popular and one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. Fans eagerly look forward to the couple’s pics or videos across social media platforms. Today (June 14), is a very special day for Ram Charan and his childhood sweetheart Upasana as the couple celebrates their eighth wedding anniversary. And on such a special occasion how their fans not call for celebration on social media? From sharing pics from their wedding day to many other memorable events, fans are wishing this star couple with heartwarming wishes. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video).

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged on December 1, 2011. The following year on June 14, the couple tied the knot at the Temple Trees Farm House. For the unversed, Ram Charan’s wife is the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, the Executive Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals. Fans of this lovely couple are using the hashtag #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana and extending their heartfelt wishes. Take a look at the posts shared by the couple’s fans on Twitter. 7 Insta Pictures of Ram Charan Which Made Us Say WOW, Courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela!

Best Couple

Tollywood's Fave Duo

All Hearts For This Pair

Most Adorable Couple

#8YearsForRamCharanUpasana

On the work front, Ram Charan’s upcoming film is with SS Rajamouli. He will be playing the lead role in RRR. The magnum opus will also feature Jr NTR in the lead. Ram Charan would be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and fans are pretty excited to see him in the avatar of the revolutionary freedom fighter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ram Charan Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Wedding Anniversary Ram Charan Wedding Ram Charan Wedding Anniversary Upasana Kamineni Konidela
You might also like
RRR: Shriya Saran to Play Ajay Devgn’s Wife in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?
South

RRR: Shriya Saran to Play Ajay Devgn’s Wife in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?
RRR: SS Rajamouli's Shooting Schedule With Ram Charan Will Benefit Chiranjeevi's Acharya - Here's How!
South

RRR: SS Rajamouli's Shooting Schedule With Ram Charan Will Benefit Chiranjeevi's Acharya - Here's How!
SS Rajamouli's RRR to Be the First Film to Resume Shoot With a Limited Crew Following Social Distancing Guidelines?
South

SS Rajamouli's RRR to Be the First Film to Resume Shoot With a Limited Crew Following Social Distancing Guidelines?
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Get Attacked By Swarm of Bees, Tollywood Stars Not Injured
South

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Get Attacked By Swarm of Bees, Tollywood Stars Not Injured
Acharya: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi's Next May Get Delayed and Not Release on Sankranti 2020
South

Acharya: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi's Next May Get Delayed and Not Release on Sankranti 2020
Happy Birthday Jr NTR! Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Others Shower Love and Wishes On Tollywood’s Young Tiger (View Tweets)
South

Happy Birthday Jr NTR! Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Others Shower Love and Wishes On Tollywood’s Young Tiger (View Tweets)
Jr NTR Posts a Heartfelt Note to Fans After RRR Team Confirms His First Look From the Film Won't Release on His Birthday (Read Tweet)
South

Jr NTR Posts a Heartfelt Note to Fans After RRR Team Confirms His First Look From the Film Won't Release on His Birthday (Read Tweet)
Jr NTR’s First Look from RRR Will Not Be Released on His Birthday, Confirms Team (View Post)
South

Jr NTR’s First Look from RRR Will Not Be Released on His Birthday, Confirms Team (View Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement