Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Their Eighth Wedding Anniversary Today! Fans Trend #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana On Twitter

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are one of the most popular and one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. Fans eagerly look forward to the couple’s pics or videos across social media platforms. Today (June 14), is a very special day for Ram Charan and his childhood sweetheart Upasana as the couple celebrates their eighth wedding anniversary. And on such a special occasion how their fans not call for celebration on social media? From sharing pics from their wedding day to many other memorable events, fans are wishing this star couple with heartwarming wishes. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video).

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged on December 1, 2011. The following year on June 14, the couple tied the knot at the Temple Trees Farm House. For the unversed, Ram Charan’s wife is the granddaughter of Prathap C. Reddy, the Executive Chairman of the Apollo Hospitals. Fans of this lovely couple are using the hashtag #8YearsForRamCharanUpasana and extending their heartfelt wishes. Take a look at the posts shared by the couple’s fans on Twitter. 7 Insta Pictures of Ram Charan Which Made Us Say WOW, Courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela!

#8YearsForRamCharanUpasana Happy 8th Wedding Anniversary wishes to the Adorable Couple @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela Love u annaiah and vadhinamma....... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHpDLpb0D0 — pogula venkateswarlu (@pogulavenkates7) June 14, 2020

#8YearsForRamCharanUpasana One of the best couples in cinema industry. Best wishes to the couple@AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela More and more happiness and prosperity pic.twitter.com/rgMorv9yWG — ಡಾII ಬಿ. ಎಸ್. ವಿ 🇮🇳 ❁ (@the_dr_devil) June 14, 2020

On the work front, Ram Charan’s upcoming film is with SS Rajamouli. He will be playing the lead role in RRR. The magnum opus will also feature Jr NTR in the lead. Ram Charan would be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and fans are pretty excited to see him in the avatar of the revolutionary freedom fighter.

