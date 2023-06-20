Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and leading actor Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday. The baby arrived in the early hours of the morning at the newly personalised wing of the Apollo Hospital here. The birth was announced by the hospital through a medical bulletin. Both the baby and mother are doing fine. Preggers Upasana Konidela Admitted to Hospital! Ram Charan and Wife All Set to Welcome First Child on June 20 (Watch Viral Video).

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple early in the morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the baby's arrival. Fans across the globe have already started celebrations. Ram Charan Kisses Wifey Upasana Kamineni Konidela in This Monochrome Pic, Wishes Her With the Sweetest Message on Their 11th Wedding Anniversary.

Upasana was admitted to the hospital for the delivery on Monday.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last week.

