Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first baby. The couple who announced their pregnancy in December last year will become proud parents soon. Now, a video of pregnant Upasana has gone viral online which sees her arriving at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad with hubby dearest. In the clip, the mom-to-be can be seen in casual wear flaunting her baby bump. Well, as per multiple reports, the star couple will be welcoming their baby tomorrow i.e June 20. Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Konidela to Welcome Their First Child on June 20 – Reports.

Pregnant Upasana Admitted to Hospital:

