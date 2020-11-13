It was on November 9 when Megastar Chiranjeevi had shared a statement in which he had mentioned he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran actor of Telugu Cinema had reportedly taken a test before resuming the shoot of Acharya. He was asymptomatic and was quarantining at home. The megastar repeated the test and has revealed that he has been tested negative for COVID-19 and also shared that the earlier result was a false positive due to a faulty RT-PCR kit. Chiranjeevi Konidela Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Shoot of Acharya Resumes (View Statement).

Chiranjeevi, 65-year-old, has shared the test result on social media that shows he has been tested negative for coronavirus. He shared a statement, written in Telugu language, mentioning about the faulty test result. While sharing the post, he captioned it as, “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!”

Megastar Chiranjeevi Tests Negative For COVID-19

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

There have been numerous celebs across industries who have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Many have recovered through medication, in some of the cases, a few celebs also had to be hospitalised. Celebs who are resuming shoot of their pending or upcoming projects are required to take COVID-19 test and then join the sets.

