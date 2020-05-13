These Insta Pics Of Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj With Her Loved Ones Are A Must See!

On May 12, Rana Daggubati took everyone by surprise. Rana introduced his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj to the world and from friends to fans, all went bonkers. Within minutes, the picture that he shared with Miheeka with the caption ‘She Said Yes’, was all over the internet and the lovebirds were flooded with congratulatory messages. And since then fans have been waiting to see more pics of the Rana and Miheeka. It's OFFICIAL! Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Pops the Question to Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and She Says 'YES'.
Miheeka Bajaj, daughter of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj, is born and brought up in Hyderabad. She runs an event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati’s gorgeous fiancée holds master’s degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka’s mom is the director and creative head of a couture jewellery brand named Krsala. Miheeka also has a brother named Samarth, who is married to designer Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha. If you go through Miheeka’s Instagram feed, it is loaded with some amazing moments with her family and friends. Let’s take a look at it right away! Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Pour Joyous Wishes for the Lovebirds (View Posts).
New Year 2013
BEAUTY
Ain't Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Gorgeous?
That Is Miheeka's Brother, Samarth Bajaj
Pic With Bestie
Childhood Pals
Miheeka's Dad Suresh Bajaj
Miheeka Is Close Friends With Sonam Kapoor
Girl Gang
Will Always Be Her Father's Little Girl
Family
Kunal Rawal's Sis Sasha Married Miheeka Bajaj's Brother Samarth
Sasha And Miheeka
Happy Fam
Pretty Mother And Daughter Duo
With Her Dad
At Her Brother's Wedding
Miheeka, Samarth And Sasha
Celebrations
From Sonam Kapoor's Wedding
Close Pals
Fun Times With Fam And Friends
With Mommy Dearest
Besties
One With Kunal Rawal
Gorgeous Miheeka
The wedding ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj is definitely going to be a royal affair. But owing to lockdown, one will have to wait to know when both the families plan to finalise the wedding date. Here’s wishing Rana and Miheeka all the love and luck and a great journey of togetherness!