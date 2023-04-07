Sudheer Varma directorial Ravanasura released in cinema halls today (April 7). Since then, the Telugu film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel in key roles, the movie revolves around the story of a double-faced lawyer who appears to be an esteemed one in public but is actually executing punishment for criminals behind the scenes. Having said that, as per early reviews, Ravanasura is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Ravanasura has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Ravanasura Trailer: Ravi Teja Takes Inspiration from the Joker in Being the Bad Guy (Watch Video).

Watch Ravanasura Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, apart from the leads, Ravanasura also stars Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada playing importany roles.

