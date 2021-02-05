Reba Monica John is popularly known for her works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She has been featured in films such as Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Bigil, Forensic, among others. Although the 26-year-old actress has done only a handful of films, she has shot to fame with her prominent roles. Reba turned a year older on February 4 and it has turned out to be the most memorable birthday for her. Her longtime beau Joemon Joseph proposed the actress in Dubai and pictures from the sweet moment are all over the internet. Bigil Actress Reba Monica John Thanks Thalapathy Vijay for the Gold Ring!

In the pictures doing rounds, Reba Monica John and Joemon Joseph can be seen twinning in black ensembles. There’s a signage sign stand in the background that reads ‘will you marry me?’ There are also flower petals and candle stands, making it a perfect setup for proposal. And Reba has given a nod to Joemon. After saying a yes to the most precious question, the lovebirds can be seen posing for adorable pictures.

Reba Monica John And Joemon Joseph

#Bigil #Forensic fame actress #RebaMonicaJohn & boyfriend Joemon Joseph proposes each other during a function organized to celebrate Reba's birthday in Dubai. more stills here :- https://t.co/ZpXYGSkO5C pic.twitter.com/hALOOeH72J — Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) February 4, 2021

There are several actors and actresses from the entertainment industry who have gotten engaged or married amid COVID-19 pandemic. The event was kept as a low-key affair. It is indeed wonderful to see Reba Monica John and Joemon Joseph taking their relationship to the next level!

