MG Ramachandran aka MGR, the legend of Tamil Cinema and also the man who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from the period 1977 and 1987. Today it is his birth anniversary and from politicians to actors and fans, all are remembering this legend and his contributions in the world of cinema and politics. The makers of Thalaivi, a film that is based on the life of late politician and film actress Jayalalithaa, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and Arvind Swami as MGR, have released a special video on the icon’s birth anniversary. Thalaivi Makers Share Arvind Swami’s New Look As Puratchi Thalaivar MGR And You’d Be Amazed By The Uncanny Resemblance.

On MGR’s 104th birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi have shared a glimpse of his political and film journey. They shared various stills of him from his days when he ruled the hearts of everyone in Tamil Nadu as an actor and CM of the state. The makers have also shared a still of Arvind Swami and Kangana Ranaut, who are all set to play the legendary icons’ roles in reel life. MGR was a ‘revolutionary leader and a mentor to Thalaivi’. MG Ramachandran Birth Anniversary: From Manthiri Kumari To Aayirathil Oruvan, 5 Popular Films Of The Late Actor-Politician!

On #MGR's 104th Birth Anniversary, here's a tribute to the legend, who is not only known for his immense contribution Tamil Nadu, but also was a major force behind the making of the revolutionary leader that #Thalaivi was. @KanganaTeam @thearvindswami #Vijay @vishinduri pic.twitter.com/NZvrCQawaA — ThalaiviTheFilm (@Thalaivithefilm) January 17, 2021

Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film that is directed by AL Vijay. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film was scheduled to be released in June 2020, but had to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to reveal the new release date of Thalaivi.

